Louvre jewellery heist suspect to stand trial in separate case

Lawyers for a man suspected of a daring jewelry heist at the Louvre Museum have disclosed that he is set to stand trial in a separate case.

However, they expect that it will be postponed, because his transfer to the courthouse will be too complex, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The 39-year-old man is suspected of breaking into the Paris gallery and stealing the Crown Jewels that once belonged to Napoleon and his wife, valued at £78 million.

He was initially set to go on trial Wednesday on charges of damaging public property in a different case.

His lawyers, Florian Godest Le Gall and Maxime Cavaillé, have now said he will not attend the trial in the Bobigny courthouse, north of Paris, because his transfer is deemed too complex.

They did not elaborate on that statement.

The suspect was arrested six days after the 19 October Louvre robbery at his home in Aubervilliers, a suburb north of Paris where he was born.



He faces preliminary charges of theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

In total, four suspects are in custody as part of the Louvre investigation, including three believed to be members of the team of four that was filmed using a freight lift to reach the museum’s window in the heist.

