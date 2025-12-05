Low turnout expected in Hong Kong election after fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turnout is expected to be low for Hong Kong's "patriots only" legislative election on Sunday, as the city reels from its deadliest fire in decades, which claimed 159 lives. Campaigning has been subdued, with volunteers handing out flyers and hanging banners largely ignored by residents.

The fire, fueled by substandard building materials during renovation work at a Tai Po high-rise estate, has left many angry and traumatized. Locals said the timing of the election feels inappropriate amid widespread grief, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts view the vote as a test of the Hong Kong government’s legitimacy, coming amid ongoing national security crackdowns and public anger over the blaze. Previous elections recorded low turnout, with the 2021 vote marking a record 30.2% participation.

Authorities urged residents to vote, framing participation as critical for supporting post-disaster recovery and reforms. Meanwhile, arrests were made for inciting voter boycotts, reflecting strict post-2021 electoral rules that limit pro-democracy voices.

Of the 79 injured in the fire, 49 have been discharged. Among the 30 still hospitalized, six remain in serious condition.

