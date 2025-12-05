Four dead, four injured in Baku apartment fire -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out early on 5 December in the Gobu Park-1 residential complex in Baku’s Lokbatan settlement.

According to emergency services, the blaze started in a two-room flat on the seventh floor of a nine-storey building. The Ministry of Emergencies said firefighters quickly contained the fire, which destroyed flammable kitchen and corridor structures over an area of 13 m². Residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing local media.

🔥Four people, including two children, die in fire at residential building in Baku



The names of those who died in the fire in Lokbatan have been announced. pic.twitter.com/q58MSZjwNN — News.Az (@news_az) December 5, 2025

The victims — 27-year-old Zulfiya Yusifova, her children Yusif (born 2016) and Maryam (born 2019), and neighbour Yusif Huseynov (born 1953) — died of smoke inhalation.

The Republican Emergency Medical Service dispatched 12 ambulance crews to the scene. Four women were hospitalised with smoke poisoning; three remain in moderate condition while one is expected to be discharged for outpatient treatment.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said its Forensic and IT Department, together with the Ministry of Emergencies and other agencies, is conducting a scene examination and has ordered forensic tests to determine the cause of the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and authorities say additional information will be released once available.

Initial eyewitness reports suggested a higher death toll, but officials later confirmed four fatalities. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

