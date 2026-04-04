Lucid misses delivery targets after supply issues

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Lucid Group reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter vehicle deliveries after supply chain disruptions and a temporary production halt affected output.

The U.S. luxury electric vehicle maker produced 5,500 vehicles but delivered just 3,093 units in the quarter ended March 31, falling short of analyst expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Visible Alpha estimates, the company had been expected to deliver more than 5,200 vehicles during the period.

Deliveries of the company’s Lucid Gravity were heavily disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier-related quality issue involving second-row seats.

The disruption forced a temporary pause in production and limited Lucid’s ability to meet customer demand during the quarter.

Chief Executive Marc Winterhoff said deliveries were particularly affected in February, when the company halted production to reverse supplier changes and inspect completed vehicles.

Earlier this week, Lucid recalled 4,476 Gravity SUVs built between December 2024 and February 2026 over safety concerns involving seatbelt anchor welds.

The setback highlights ongoing challenges for EV startups as they struggle to balance production growth with quality control and supply chain stability.

Lucid maintained its full-year production forecast of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles, though it acknowledged ongoing risks from supply constraints, including chip shortages, rare earth supply uncertainty, and broader tariff pressures.

The company’s production in 2025 nearly doubled to 17,840 vehicles, but the gap between manufacturing and deliveries remains a key concern for investors.

News.Az