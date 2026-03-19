Uber invests $1.25B in Rivian for robotaxi rollout

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uber will invest up to $1.25 billion in electric vehicle maker Rivian as part of a major robotaxi partnership, the companies announced Thursday. The ride-hailing giant plans to deploy 10,000 fully autonomous Rivian R2 SUVs on its platform starting in 2028, with the option to purchase 40,000 more from 2030.

The deal includes an initial $300 million investment, with the remaining funds contingent on Rivian meeting key autonomous driving milestones. If successful, thousands of unsupervised R2 robotaxis could operate across 25 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe by 2031, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Interest in driverless taxis is growing rapidly, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence and tech partnerships. Rivian recently unveiled its first self-driving chip and is preparing to launch the smaller, more affordable R2 SUVs this year.

Uber continues to expand its autonomous vehicle ecosystem, collaborating with companies like Waymo, Baidu, Lucid, and Nvidia to accelerate robotaxi development and AI integration.

News.Az