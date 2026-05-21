Google plans huge Missouri data center amid AI boom

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Alphabet’s Google is investing $15 billion to develop new infrastructure in Montgomery County, Missouri, in what is being described as one of the largest technology investments in the state’s history as demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing continues to grow, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

The project, based in New Florence, Missouri, is expected to create thousands of construction jobs during the development phase, along with hundreds of permanent operational roles once the facility becomes operational, according to Google and Missouri officials.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe called the investment a major boost for the state’s economy and innovation sector.

Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said the company also plans to expand workforce development programs and energy affordability initiatives as part of the infrastructure rollout.

The announcement underscores the rapidly increasing energy demands of hyperscale data centers as major technology companies compete to secure computing capacity for AI applications. Utilities across the United States, particularly in the Midwest and Southeast, have reported rising electricity demand forecasts linked to data center expansion.

Google said it has already contracted more than 1 gigawatt of new power generation capacity in Missouri and is supporting the development of an additional 500 megawatts through partnerships with utility providers, including Ameren.

The company also noted that under Missouri legislation signed in 2025, Google will pay 100 percent of the power and infrastructure costs directly associated with operating the data center.

Ameren Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Lyons described the project as the largest economic development initiative in the utility company’s Missouri service territory.

Alongside the infrastructure project, Google announced a $20 million Energy Impact Fund aimed at helping reduce household energy costs in communities near its Missouri operations, including Montgomery, Clay, and Platte counties.

The initiative will also support energy efficiency upgrades through the North East Community Action Corporation, while additional investments will be directed toward expanding construction apprenticeship and skilled trades training programs across the state.

Google said the Montgomery County facility will primarily use advanced air-cooling systems in an effort to minimize water consumption, with water use largely limited to non-industrial needs such as kitchens.

The investment comes as major hyperscalers, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, continue investing billions of dollars into data center infrastructure nationwide amid growing AI-driven electricity demand and increasing scrutiny over grid reliability, energy costs, and water usage.

News.Az