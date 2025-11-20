Lufthansa joins Air France-KLM in race for TAP Air Portugal stake
Germany’s Lufthansa has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in TAP Air Portugal, joining Air France-KLM in the competition for part of the airline ahead of its planned privatization, the company announced Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Germany’s Lufthansa has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in TAP Air Portugal, joining Air France-KLM in the competition for part of the airline ahead of its planned privatization, the company announced Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
TAP, nationalised during the Covid pandemic, is among a handful of state-owned carriers remaining in Europe, and is of interest to bigger players due to its routes to Brazil and Portuguese-speaking Africa.
Lufthansa, which already owns a host of carriers and is Europe's biggest airline group by revenue, said it had submitted a bid to the state holding company that owns TAP.
"Our goal is to strengthen Portugal's global connectivity, preserve TAP's Portuguese identity, and ensure the airline's sustainable growth," said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr in a statement.
"TAP Air Portugal is of great strategic importance to the European aviation industry... with our extensive investments in Portugal, we continue to see the Lufthansa Group as the best partner for TAP and for Portugal."