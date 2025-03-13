+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, no one in the West will assist Ukraine when fossil fuels, rare earth metals, and black soil are extracted from it, meaning it will eventually have to return to Russia and Belarus.

"In the situation where the floor has been wiped Zelensky in the White House and virtually everywhere else, he should use his head," he said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The three Slavic peoples have always lived normally. Sit down and come to an agreement. Wait and you will see, no one will help Ukraine. Did Americans bring up the issue of rare earth metals at the beginning of the war? No, but now they have. Zelensky seems to be right - they did not talk about it then. But they will still have to comply with it.

"They will take both black soil and rare earth materials, and God willing, they will not take away everything else. Therefore, he will still come back here, and if not him, then a new, different president, and will rely on our internal forces. Someone wants us to kill each other. We understand that, while the other side does not. Our cause is just," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

News.Az