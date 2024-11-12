Lukashenko urges support for developing nations to access green technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for support to help developing countries gain fair access to green technologies while protecting their interests, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"It is necessary to help the developing countries achieve equal access to green technologies without harming their national interests, ensuring that they do not become dependent on this assistance," Lukashenko said at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in Baku. He added that it was essential to eliminate anything that "restricts international trade in technology, the exchange of innovations, and best practices."Lukashenko emphasized that global action to combat climate change requires a united international effort in practice."It is time to move from words to actions. Those who are responsible should act, not hide behind closed doors," the Belarusian leader said.He stated that the climate had changed, and this was an indisputable fact."Therefore, the primary task is to restructure national economies, particularly agriculture, to account for the new conditions and adapt them to the evolving situation," he said. At the same time, he noted that Belarus was actively engaged in these efforts and was prepared to share its experience.The world has already encountered situations where new products, marketed as more environmentally friendly alternatives, cause just as much harm."Objectively, we need fresh approaches to a comprehensive assessment of the potential environmental impact of innovations throughout the entire life cycle of these products," he said.

