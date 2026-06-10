Von der Leyen's office replies to Azerbaijan NGO appeal - PHOTO

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's office on Wednesday sent a response letter to Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, an umbrella organisation representing Azerbaijani NGOs.

"We have carefully reviewed your appeal and forwarded it to the EEAS (European External Action Service). They will examine the issues you raised and provide feedback in the near future," the letter said, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Photo: APA

Earlier, the Council of the European Union also sent a response letter to the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, stating that the appeal had been forwarded to the office of European Council President António Costa.

On 1 May 2026, Azerbaijani NGOs sent an open letter to European Union visiting Armenia, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and the heads of state and government participating in the 8th European Political Community Summit and the European Union-Armenia Summit.

The letter stated that the South Caucasus has been undergoing a major transformation since the Washington Summit held last summer, with Azerbaijan and Armenia moving towards sustainable peace.

The authors of the appeal called on the European leaders visiting Armenia to pay attention to humanitarian issues affecting Azerbaijan, including missing persons and landmines.

"Currently, approximately 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been missing since the First Karabakh War, including 71 children, 287 women and 319 elderly persons. There is strong evidence that these people were tortured and killed, which constitutes war crimes. For more than 30 years, Armenia has not provided information about the fate of these individuals or the locations of mass graves. The pain and suffering of the families of these 4,000 missing persons is a humanitarian tragedy that has not received adequate attention from the international community."

The letter also emphasised that since the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories in 2020, 32 mass graves have been discovered. Based on the remains found in these graves, the identities of 91 individuals have been established and they have been buried, providing long-awaited solace for their families.

"Some Armenian field commanders have stated that they possess information about the locations of mass graves containing the remains of Azerbaijanis killed during the First Karabakh War. We call on you and all participants to urge Armenia to question these individuals and provide Azerbaijan with information about the locations of the mass graves," the letter said.

The appeal also highlighted the contamination of Azerbaijan's liberated territories with landmines.

"Armenia's refusal to provide complete and accurate mine maps has resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 400 people since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020. This 'hidden war' slows reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions and prevents hundreds of thousands of former internally displaced persons from returning safely and with dignity to their homes," it said.

The open letter called on European leaders to encourage Armenia to disclose information about missing Azerbaijanis and provide accurate mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It particularly emphasised that resolving these issues could serve as a practical confidence-building measure.

News.Az