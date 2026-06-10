Draft law on protecting children from harmful information discussed - PHOTO

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A public discussion was held in Baku on 10 June on the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Laws 'On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information' and 'On the Protection of Children from Harmful Information'.

The event brought together authorised representatives of relevant state bodies and institutions, media organisations and journalists' associations, as well as officials from related sectors, digital content creators and experts, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the discussion, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, stated that the draft law introducing amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, the Law "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information", and other related legal acts is aimed at ensuring children's safety in the virtual environment and strengthening the legal regulation of the national digital ecosystem as a whole. He emphasised that the proposed amendments, which fully comply with universal ethical norms, Azerbaijan's national interests and advanced international legal standards, will make a significant contribution to improving the national information environment and protecting future generations.

In his remarks, Elmir Valizade, Head of the Social Media Sector of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organisations and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shared his views on transformations taking place in the modern information environment, the impact of digital platforms on society, and the importance of legal regulation in this area. It was noted that improving legislation to ensure information security, protect citizens' rights and foster a healthy information environment is of great importance.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov spoke about the growing relevance of information security issues amid the rapid expansion of digitalisation. He stressed the importance of consistently implementing measures to protect users' rights in the digital environment, promote responsible behaviour and create a secure information ecosystem.

Hava Huseynli, Head of the Cooperation and Communication Sector of the National Cybersecurity Agency, delivered a presentation outlining the main directions of the proposed amendments. She noted that the changes are designed to improve legal mechanisms in line with current challenges in the information environment and to ensure digital security more effectively.

In his speech, Seymur Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Legal Support Department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, stated that while the digital environment creates important opportunities for children's development, it also exposes them to serious risks and threats. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that children develop in a safe information environment, are protected from harmful content and benefit from expanded awareness-raising initiatives.

Vafa Yagublu, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, highlighted the need to increase awareness of information security in educational settings, develop media and information literacy, and cultivate a proper understanding of digital risks among teachers and students. She noted that fostering critical-thinking skills among young people, encouraging safe digital behaviour and expanding educational activities play a key role in this regard.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Aynura Zeynalova discussed the impact of the information environment on the psychological well-being of children and adolescents. She stressed that reducing the potential effects of harmful content, strengthening preventive measures and raising parental awareness are essential for creating a healthy environment for children's development.

Ayten Mammadova, Head of the Social Normative Acts Department under the Main Directorate for Legislation of the Ministry of Justice, addressed the legal aspects of the draft law. She noted that the proposed amendments are aimed at improving legal regulation, enhancing implementation mechanisms and providing an adequate response to challenges emerging in the modern information environment.

During the public discussion, participants engaged in extensive exchanges of views on the proposed amendments. Various perspectives and approaches were presented, and recommendations were put forward. Active debates were held on specific provisions of the draft law, with detailed opinions expressed on issues of interest to participants and constructive proposals offered for the further improvement of legislation. Participants also shared views on the potential impact of the amendments, implementation mechanisms and expected outcomes, contributing to a professional and productive dialogue.

For additional information:

Email: info@media.gov.az

Phone: (+994 12) 526-16-16

(+994 55) 362-90-95

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

Photo: Media Development Agency

News.Az