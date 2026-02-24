Yandex metrika counter

M23 rebel spokesperson killed in eastern Congo drone strike
Willy Ngoma, the military spokesperson for the M23 rebel group, was killed in an army drone strike in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Sources reporting the strike include a regional diplomat, a senior M23 official, and a Western adviser to the Congolese government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


