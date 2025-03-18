Macron announces more Rafale jets for nuclear deterrence

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the modernization of one of the country's main air bases with the latest nuclear missile technology.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to increase orders for Rafale fighter jets and invest €1.5bn in an air base as part of the country's nuclear deterrence, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The announcement came during a visit to the Luxeuil-les-Bains air base in eastern France, which is a key strategic site for the country's air force.

"The world we live in is increasingly dangerous, and increasingly uncertain," said Macron, referring to the shifting global alliances.

"Our country and our continent must continue to defend, equip, and prepare itself if we want to avoid war," he warned, referring to Russia's growing military threat.

Two new Rafale squadrons will be established — totalling about 40 aircraft — at the Luxeuil-les-Bains base, which will receive €1.5bn of modernisation funding, Macron said.

By 2035, Luxeuil-les-Bains will become the first base to host the next-generation Rafale fighter jets, which are equipped with a hypersonic nuclear missile.

Macron has been spearheading the move towards a more robust common European defence framework in recent weeks.

The French president has said he is ready to use France's nuclear arsenal to defend Europe. Only France and the UK have their own nuclear weapons on the continent.

