Macron holds first call with Putin in three years

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, marking their first conversation since September 2022.

Macron urged Putin to begin negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as a diplomatic solution to the conflict over Iran’s nuclear program, and the call reportedly lasted two hours, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Macron “emphasised France’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “called for the establishment, as soon as possible, of a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for a solid and lasting settlement of the conflict”, the French presidential office said – reported France 24.

Kremlin sources responded that, “Vladimir Putin reminded [Macron] that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of the policy of Western states.” Putin added that Western states had “for many years ignored Russia’s security interests” and “created an anti-Russian bridgehead in Ukraine.”

Russia has remained intransigent in its maximalist demands and has so far resisted pressure from Europe and the US for sincere peace talks. Last week, Putin hinted at the possibility of direct talks between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after meetings in May between Russian and Ukrainian officials were unable to agree on terms for a ceasefire. President Macron has been a vocal proponent of Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression since February 2022. Macron visited the White House on Feb. 25, days before the now-infamous Oval Office fight between Trump and Zelensky, to advocate for Ukraine amid claims that Europe was not paying its fair share. Macron earlier proposed deploying peacekeepers with the UK to Ukraine, but has since backed down from the proposal.

