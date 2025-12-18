Maduro calls on Colombia for military unity against US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro issued an urgent appeal on to Colombia, calling for military solidarity as tensions with the United States reached a critical point.

Maduro emphasized that the "greatest guarantee" of regional peace and sovereignty lies in unity between allied nations and urged the Colombian armed forces to join Venezuela in deterring foreign intervention, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I make my call to the people of Colombia, to its social movements, and to the Colombian military, whom I know very well,” Maduro said. “I call upon them for a perfect union with Venezuela so that no one dares touch the sovereignty of our countries.”

The appeal comes after a series of escalations from Washington. Maduro accused US President Donald Trump of revealing his “true motives” by claiming Venezuela had stolen American "oil, land, and other assets." He described the accusations as “warmongering and colonialist pretense” aimed at justifying regime change.

Maduro warned that any attempt to impose a puppet government would fail, saying, “It will simply never happen,” adding that such a government would hand over Venezuela’s constitution and wealth, effectively turning the nation into a colony.

The standoff escalated further Tuesday when Trump threatened to designate the Maduro government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). On his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America” and warned that the pressure would continue until the US recovered what it alleges Venezuela had taken.

News.Az