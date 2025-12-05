Maduro: Venezuela will continue accepting US-deported migrants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Thursday that his country will continue accepting migrants deported by air from the United States under an agreement reached in January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An aircraft carrying 266 Venezuelan migrants from the US recently landed at Maiquetia Simon Bolivar International Airport. Over the past two days, a total of 525 migrants have been returned.

Maduro said another flight is scheduled to arrive the following day, and the process will continue. He emphasized that Venezuela is accepting return flights at Washington’s request, noting a recent disruption in the schedule.

The Venezuelan leader confirmed he received a direct request to continue the program with US aircraft and approved it. Caracas announced on Wednesday that it would restart return flights for migrants at the US government’s request.

This cooperation on deportations continues despite severely strained US-Venezuela relations. The US has recently expanded military operations in Latin America, deploying warships, fighter jets, and other assets in the Caribbean.

Tensions remain high, with former US President Donald Trump declaring Venezuelan airspace “completely shut down” and designating Venezuelan officials and criminal networks as foreign terrorist organizations, prompting strong criticism from Caracas.

