Maduro reelected president of Venezuela

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election, the head of the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has announced.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the CNE, declared that with 80% of the ballots counted, Maduro, representing the Great Patriotic Pole (Gran Polo Patriótico), secured victory in a race featuring 10 candidates, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Preliminary results show Maduro winning 51.2% of the vote, marking his third presidential victory.The opposition coalition's United Democratic Platform (PUD) candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, came in second with 44.2%.Amoroso stated that detailed election results would be published on the CNE’s website in the coming hours.Voter turnout was noted to be 59%.Maduro is set to be sworn in as president on January 10, 2025.

