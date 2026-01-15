Maersk resumes sailings via Suez Canal and Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maersk will resume sailings through the Red Sea and Suez Canal later this month, marking the first major step toward ending a two-year disruption caused by attacks on ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

The Danish shipping giant said its MECL service connecting the Middle East and India with the U.S. East Coast will restart the Suez route on January 26, departing from Salalah, Oman. Maersk emphasized that the return is gradual and contingency plans remain in place if the security situation worsens, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Suez Canal remains a critical trade route, linking Europe and Asia and handling roughly 10% of global maritime traffic.

News.Az