Airlines avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening

European airlines continued to bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace on Thursday despite its reopening, opting instead for routes over Afghanistan and Central Asia amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, flight tracking data showed.

Iran temporarily closed its airspace for nearly five hours on Wednesday over concerns about possible U.S. military action, prompting carriers to cancel, delay or reroute flights. Although the skies later reopened, airlines including Wizz Air, Lufthansa, British Airways, Singapore Airlines and TUI maintained alternative flight paths, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany also issued new guidance advising domestic airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, following recent adjustments to Lufthansa’s operations in the region.

Wizz Air said that westbound flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi would need to make refueling and crew-change stops in Cyprus or Greece due to the detours.

Many Western airlines have shifted their Middle East routing over the past two years, frequently flying over Afghanistan despite Taliban rule to avoid other conflict zones. Carriers such as Air France have long stayed out of Iranian airspace, while Ryanair has moved several routes away from the region amid ongoing regional instability.

News.Az