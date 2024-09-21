Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Lerik
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Lerik district on Saturday, 17 kilometers west of the Lankaran station.The earthquake was recorded at 03:45 local time, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
According to the Service, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 19 km.