Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolts Caspian Sea
- 05 Nov 2025 12:54
- 05 Nov 2025 12:59
- Azerbaijan
Photo: shu
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake occurred at 11:20 local time at a depth of six kilometers.