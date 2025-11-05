Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off Indonesia’s Sulawesi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck offshore of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Wednesday, November 5, the country’s geophysics agency reported, confirming there was no tsunami potential.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency similarly confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the quake, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This is the second significant quake to hit Indonesia in recent days. Just last week, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Banda Sea near the Maluku Islands at a depth of around 137 kilometers.

Located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. The country’s position at the convergence of several major tectonic plates makes it one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago is home to more than 270 million people.

In January 2021, a magnitude-6.2 quake struck the Sulawesi region, killing more than 100 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Another major quake occurred in 2018, when a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

In 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake hit the Aceh province, triggering a devastating tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

