Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rocks Malibu, California

Southern California experienced a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Malibu on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake, News.Az reports, citing ABC News

The earthquake occurred just after 8:15 p.m. PT over 7 miles west-northwest of Malibu at a depth of 14 kilometers -- or approximately 8.5 miles deep.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude as 4.0.

Southern California residents in Malibu, parts of Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities and Long Beach reported feeling the tremor.


