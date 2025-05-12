Magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolts China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude-5.5 earthquake struck Lhaze county in China's Xizang region on Monday morning.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted the county at 5:11 am on Monday, with the epicenter monitored at 28.91 degrees north latitude and 87.54 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

A local official in Chukhu village in Mangphu township, Lhaze county, told China Daily that the quake was strongly felt, but no casualties have been reported as most residents were living in make-shift houses they were offered after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake early in January.

Following this morning's earthquake, the county government initiated response measures. After initial inspections in its townships, it found no casualties, and basic infrastructure such as water, electricity, roads, and communication were operating normally.

