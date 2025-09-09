Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck just over 100 miles from the Oregon Coast on Monday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake took place 102.3 miles from Port Orford, Oregon, just after 9 pm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials say that the quake is not expected to cause a tsunami.

A Magnitude 5.8 earthquake is strong enough to cause damage and could lead to aftershocks nearby, with a 47% chance of smaller Magnitude 3 earthquakes in the area within the next week, according to USGS.

“Magnitude 3 and higher aftershocks are large enough to be felt nearby,” the USGS reports. “The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but a large aftershock can temporarily increase the number of aftershocks.”

News.Az