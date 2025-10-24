Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern Hokkaido
A strong earthquake has hit eastern Hokkaido in northern Japan.
Meteorological Agency officials have stated that there is no threat of a tsunami, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The agency says the magnitude 5.9 quake occurred on Saturday at around 1:40 a.m. JST. It registered lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas.
The epicenter was off the southeast coast of the Nemuro Peninsula at a depth of 40 kilometers.