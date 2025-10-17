Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on October 17, according to the United States Geological Survey, marking the third major quake in just over a week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, provincial rescuer Ralph Cadalena told AFP.

“We felt a sudden strong shake, but it was only for a very short time,” Mr Cadalena said.

The tremor struck near Dapa municipality in Surigao del Norte province at a depth of around 69km, USGS reported.

It came a week after two quakes of 7.4- and 6.7-magnitude shook the eastern section of the main Mindanao island, killing at least eight people.

These followed a 6.9-magnitude earthquake days earlier that killed 76 people and destroyed or damaged 72,000 houses in Cebu province in central Philippines, according to government figures.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

An 8.0-magnitude quake off Mindanao island’s south-west coast in 1976 unleashed a tsunami that left 8,000 people dead or missing, the Philippines’ deadliest natural disaster.

News.Az