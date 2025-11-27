Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits off Indonesia’s Sumatra
- 27 Nov 2025 09:34
- 27 Nov 2025 09:38
- 1041284
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/magnitude-63-earthquake-hits-off-indonesias-sumatra Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island near Aceh province on Thursday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.
The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. Authorities confirmed that there was no potential for a tsunami, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.