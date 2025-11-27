4.6-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii’s Big Island

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the quake was centered on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.
Officials confirmed that no tsunami threat was expected.
The USGS noted the quake originated at a depth of roughly three miles and said the event does not appear to be connected to recent volcanic activity at Kilauea.
"The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. The event followed the end of episode 37 lava fountaining on Kīlauea by 10 minutes, but does not appear directly related to the eruption. Most earthquakes in this region are caused by movement of the south flank of Kīlauea," the press release read, in part.
No damage from the earthquake has been reported.