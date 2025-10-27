Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province early Monday, with no tsunami potential, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The quake occurred at 00:04:28 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter located 82 km northwest of North Central Timor Regency at a depth of 75 km, according to BMKG, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 9.06 degrees south latitude and 123.97 degrees east longitude.

“The tremors were felt by residents here but did not trigger panic. So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. We continue to monitor potential risks,” said Gasper Losa Manisa, head of the emergency unit at the East Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety and respond to any emerging risks from aftershocks.

News.Az