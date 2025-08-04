Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Northern Kurils

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 was recorded near the Northern Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean, according to Interfax, citing the Sakhalin branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The seismic event occurred at 15:20 local time, with the epicenter located 232 kilometers southeast of Severo-Kurilsk, at a depth of 62 kilometers beneath the seabed, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Residents in Severo-Kurilsk reported feeling the tremors, with the shaking reaching an intensity of 3 to 4 on the local magnitude scale, according to agency sources.

Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning, and there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

News.Az