Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes off South American tip

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Thursday in the Drake Passage, the waters between South America and Antarctica.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami risk, following a brief alert for coastal areas in Chile, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised down the quake magnitude, initially reported at 8, adding that it hit at a depth of 11 km (7 miles).

The earthquake struck more than 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said. Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami warning for its Antarctic territory after the quake struck 258 km (160 miles) northwest of the Base Frei site, it said in a bulletin.

