News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
South America
Tag:
South America
French farmers block Paris roads over Mercosur deal
08 Jan 2026-13:59
Paraguay secures up to $50B from X8 Cloud for AI data center
09 Dec 2025-21:48
U.S. deploys aircraft carrier off South America, escalating tensions
25 Oct 2025-00:04
Miami airport eyes new nonstop routes to Tokyo, Riyadh, Asuncion, and Singapore
17 Oct 2025-13:21
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes off South American tip
22 Aug 2025-09:16
African Union endorses 'Correct the Map' campaign to address Mercator projection distortion
15 Aug 2025-12:25
Deadly cold wave sweeps Argentina, Chile, Uruguay
04 Jul 2025-11:28
Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro led a rally in São Paulo protesting his Supreme Court trial
30 Jun 2025-01:22
Ancelotti’s Brazil debut ends in goalless draw against Ecuador
06 Jun 2025-11:10
Stellantis reports drop in first-quarter shipments
11 Apr 2025-10:29
Latest News
Weekly chronology of the
Ukraine–Russia war
Out-of-control bushfire triggers emergency warning in Australia's Perth
Why did Snapchat block thousands of accounts?
Reason explained
Azerbaijani MP says peace treaty with Armenia possible before June elections
Dangote refinery boosts gas supply deals with NNPC
Snapchat blocks 415,000 under-16 accounts in Australia
India explores linking UPI with Alipay+ for global payments
Three killed in training plane crash in Orsk
Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time
Maruti Suzuki output limits to ease in months
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31