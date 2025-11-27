Mahindra XEV 9S launched as first mass-market 7-seater electric SUV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mahindra has introduced the XEV 9S at an aggressive starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making it India’s first widely accessible three-row electric SUV. Built on the INGLO EV platform, the model surprisingly debuts at a lower price than the XEV 9e despite sharing the same architecture. Test drives begin on December 5, 2025, with bookings from January 14, 2026 and deliveries from January 23, 2026.

The XEV 9S features a clean, modern exterior with a closed grille, connected DRLs, triangular LED headlamps, smoked LED tail lamps and a strong SUV stance. With a long wheelbase and generous overhangs, it maximises cabin space and provides 527 litres of boot capacity (third row folded) along with a 150-litre frunk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Inside, the SUV gets a premium, tech-heavy layout, including a triple-screen dashboard, separate passenger display, two rear entertainment screens and an AR head-up display in higher trims. Comfort features include sliding and reclining second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof and advanced connected-car technology. Top trims add leatherette upholstery, Harman Kardon audio, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, auto parking, driver drowsiness detection and a “Boss Mode” for enhanced rear-seat legroom.

Mahindra offers 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh battery options, all supporting up to 175kW fast charging. The most powerful variants deliver 0–100 km/h in 7 seconds and a 202 km/h top speed.

Prices range from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh, with optional wallbox chargers available for an additional cost. As the only mass-market three-row electric SUV in India, the XEV 9S currently has no direct rivals, giving Mahindra a unique position in the segment.

