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Suv
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Xiaomi officially announced that the Xiaomi YU7 GT performance SUV will launch on May 21 in China.18 May 2026-13:38
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Toyota Motor Corporation has officially unveiled the new Lexus TZ, marking the luxury brand’s first fully electric three row SUV as competition intensifies in the premium EV market.07 May 2026-09:09
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Audi Aktiengesellschaft is moving forward with plans to launch its flagship Q9 SUV in the United States this summer, despite growing concerns over potential tariff increases on European car imports.05 May 2026-11:57
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BYD has made headlines after selling its ultra-exclusive Yangwang U9 Xtreme for more than $2.76 million, marking the highest-priced production vehicle in the company’s history.30 Apr 2026-09:58
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Chinese automaker BYD has reported strong early demand for its new Great Tang SUV, with pre-orders reportedly reaching tens of thousands within just two days of launch.27 Apr 2026-11:12
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Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its new Sea Lion 08 SUV, positioning it as a premium contender in China’s highly competitive 300,000 yuan (around $42,000) new-energy vehicle segment.27 Apr 2026-10:48
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Chinese sport-utility vehicle manufacturer Jetour has set an ambitious target to more than triple its global sales to 2 million vehicles by 2030, as it accelerates its push into international markets.24 Apr 2026-10:45
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Toyota has officially pulled the wraps off the highly anticipated redesign of the Corolla Cross, signaling a major shift toward a more premium and aggressive aesthetic for the popular compact crossover.20 Apr 2026-10:01
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