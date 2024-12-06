Main message of Baghdad meeting is to support Syria, says Iranian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the main message of the tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria, and Iraq was to express support for the Syrian government and people in their battle against Takfiri terrorist groups, News.az reports citing IRNA .

“The first message is to support the government and nation of Syria in their fight against terrorist-Takfiri groups,” Araghchi said during a press conference after the meeting on Friday.He said the terrorist-Takfiri groups in Syria are undoubtedly carrying out these attacks as part of an American-Zionist conspiracy.“Today we had good meetings in Baghdad and we reviewed bilateral issues between the two countries, and the developments in Syria were particularly discussed,” he said.He noted that there is a common understanding between the two countries with regard to the Syrian issue, adding, “I had close consultations with Iraqi officials, and that is why we are pursuing our activities jointly, both regionally and internationally.”Over the past several days, Araghchi has traveled to key regional countries including Syria, Turkey and Iraq to exchange views on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.He arrived in Baghdad on Friday to attend the trilateral meeting on Syria.

News.Az