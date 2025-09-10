Major motorway near Gatwick Airport closed in both directions after police action

Emergency crews were scrambled to Junction 8, for Redhill, and Junction 10, for Gatwick, just after 6am.

Northbound traffic was halted by cops while the southbound carriageway remains completely closed off.

Surrey Police confirmed the busy route had been shut due to "safety concerns".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to a concern for safety on the M23 between junctions 8 and 9 just after 6am.

"Officers are still on scene, and the road is currently closed in both directions.

"We are asking people to avoid the area at this time. Thank you for your patience, we will update in due course."

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration following the closure.

One fumed: "Avoid the M23 travelling North near Gatwick. Traffic at a standstill since 06:20.

"Please would you tell us how much longer we will be stuck on the M23? No one has moved for almost an hour and a half."

National Highways has since posted an update on X, informing drivers northbound traffic has been released.

The service added: "The M23 remains CLOSED southbound between J8 Redhilll and J9 Gatwick Airport.

"Traffic on the northbound carriageway has been released.

"Surrey Police are on scene. The are currently 60 min delays northbound."

Inrix is reporting congestion and delays to Junction 10, for the M25, and on the A22 diversion route.

Traffic monitoring site previously said: "M23 in both directions closed, severe delays due to incident between J9 and J8.

"Congestion to J10, and on the A22 diversion from Newchapel to Godstone. Incident is on the northbound carriageway."