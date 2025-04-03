Majority of Americans believe Trump’s tariffs will harm national economy, poll shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new survey shows that 58% of Americans believe President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy will harm the nation's economy.

The survey, done by Marquette Law School, assessed the impact on the public of Trump's decisions during his second term, which began on Jan. 20, followed by a whirlwind of sweeping and sometimes radical decisions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the results, 58% of Americans believe the tariffs announced by Trump will harm the economy, while 28% think they will be beneficial.

A clear majority, 58%, also said they think his policies will drive up inflation.

A total of 43% of Americans hold a negative opinion of Trump, while 64% believe that the closure of institutions is beyond the president’s authority, following a series of moves by Trump and his aides and Cabinet to close the Education Department and USAID, among others.

Additionally, 70% of survey respondents said that judges who rule against Trump's decisions should not be removed.

Trump on Wednesday announced that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries, with the basic tariff rate set at 10%.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump's executive orders have frequently been challenged in court, with many federal judges issuing rulings to suspend or overturn these policies.

Many of the issues are expected to end up at the US Supreme Court, which has a majority of conservative justices appointed by presidents from the Republicans, Trump’s party. The justices, however, do not always vote in line with their perceived alignment.

News.Az