Iran warns attack on Kharg Island would shock global energy markets

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Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has warned that any attack on Iran’s Kharg Island would fundamentally disrupt global energy markets.

“You once tested Iran through the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote in a post on his X account early Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “If the intelligent control of the strait reshaped oil pricing for you, an attack on Kharg would create an even more severe and unprecedented equation for global energy rates and distribution.”

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that 13 military sites on Kharg Island had been targeted in airstrikes as part of a US-Israeli operation that began on February 28.

Tangsiri also addressed the leaders of Persian Gulf states, saying: “Over the years, we have repeatedly told the rulers of [Persian] Gulf nations that the United States and Western countries will not bring you security. When their interests are at stake, they will sacrifice you for their own gain.”

He added that the Persian Gulf states are now witnessing how they have been exploited for the ambitions of others, stressing that true reform can only come through solidarity among Islamic nations and the removal of US presence from the region.

News.Az