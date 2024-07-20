Malaysia Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Malaysia Airlines aircraft, flying from London to Kuala Lumpur, made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku due to a passenger experiencing a sudden health emergency, reportedly a heart attack, News.Az reports citing the airport’s press service.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku airport at 06:42 local time.Specialized equipment — an ambulift — was promptly used for the evacuation of the passenger, who was immediately provided with first aid and transferred to the emergency medical team.

News.Az