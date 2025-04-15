Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has ratified the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act prohibiting Israeli passport holders from entering the territory of the Republic of Maldives, the President's Office said on Tuesday.

The amendment was passed by the People's Majlis during the 20th sitting of the first session of the year on April 15, the President's Office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Maldivian government reaffirms its strong solidarity with the Palestinian cause and its ongoing commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of the Palestinian people, according to the President's Office.

The Maldives continues to advocate for accountability for violations of international law and remains vocal across various international platforms in its condemnation of Israel's actions, the President's Office said.

President Muizzu has consistently reiterated the Maldives' principled support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, the President's Office said.

News.Az