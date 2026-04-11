Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter

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The desert is alive again as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 officially kicks off, bringing a star-packed lineup, major debuts, and historic moments to California.

Festivalgoers have gathered under the sun in Indio for one of the biggest music events of the year—and this weekend is already shaping up to be unforgettable, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter headlines Friday night, marking a major milestone in her career. After performing at the festival in 2024, she now returns as a headliner with what she calls her “most ambitious show” yet.

Fans are expecting a high-energy set filled with hits and a visually striking production to open the weekend in style.

All eyes will be on Justin Bieber on Saturday, as he makes his official debut as a Coachella headliner.

While Bieber has appeared as a surprise guest in past years, this marks the first time he’s been featured as a main act—a moment that has already sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

Latin superstar Karol G will close out Weekend 1 with a highly anticipated performance that’s expected to deliver both spectacle and emotion.

Her set is especially significant, as she becomes one of the first Latina artists to headline Coachella, highlighting the growing global influence of Latin music.

This year’s festival also introduces rising acts like Katseye, who are set to make their Coachella debut—adding a fresh dimension to an already diverse lineup.

Coachella 2026 blends:

Global superstars and emerging artists

Historic headlining moments

Highly produced, immersive performances

From pop and reggaeton to new-gen acts, the festival continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as a trendsetting cultural event.

News.Az