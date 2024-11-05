News.az
Tag:
Maldives
President approves visa-free deal with Maldives for Azerbaijan passport holders
15 Dec 2025-18:46
The Maldives is becoming surprisingly affordable
02 Dec 2025-05:58
Maldives becomes first country to impose generational smoking ban
01 Nov 2025-13:28
More than 1.5 mln tourists arrive in Maldives so far this year
08 Sep 2025-21:26
Azerbaijani, Maldivian presidents discuss simplifying visa procedures, promoting mutual investments
01 Sep 2025-11:48
India’s Modi commits $565M to Maldives for infrastructure development
25 Jul 2025-20:58
Azerbaijan, Maldives set to abolish mutual visa requirement
18 Jun 2025-12:32
Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders
15 Apr 2025-21:15
Azerbaijan, Maldives hold first round of political consultations
15 Jan 2025-17:16
Disappearing islands: How climate change reshapes our world
05 Nov 2024-00:05
