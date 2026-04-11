Yandex metrika counter

US plane carrying delegation for Iran talks lands in Pakistan

  • World
  • Share
US plane carrying delegation for Iran talks lands in Pakistan
Source: Dawn

A U.S. aircraft carrying negotiation representatives landed in Pakistan on Saturday to hold talks with Iran in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations ​seeking to ​end the six-week-old Iran ‌war ⁠that has killed thousands of people across the ​Middle East, ​disrupted ⁠energy supplies, fed inflation ​and slowed ​the ⁠global economy.

News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      