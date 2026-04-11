US plane carrying delegation for Iran talks lands in Pakistan

US plane carrying delegation for Iran talks lands in Pakistan

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A U.S. aircraft carrying negotiation representatives landed in Pakistan on Saturday to hold talks with Iran in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations ​seeking to ​end the six-week-old Iran ‌war ⁠that has killed thousands of people across the ​ Middle East , ​disrupted ⁠energy supplies, fed inflation ​and slowed ​the ⁠global economy.

News.Az