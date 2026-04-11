US plane carrying delegation for Iran talks lands in Pakistan
- 11 Apr 2026 09:34
- 11 Apr 2026 09:38
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Source: Dawn
A U.S. aircraft carrying negotiation representatives landed in Pakistan on Saturday to hold talks with Iran in Islamabad, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Washington and Tehran are due to begin negotiations seeking to end the six-week-old Iran war that has killed thousands of people across the Middle East, disrupted energy supplies, fed inflation and slowed the global economy.
By Nijat Babayev