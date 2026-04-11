Iran says over 125,000 civilian structures damaged in airstrikes - VIDEO

Pir-Hossein Koulivand outlined the scale of the damage during a televised address on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said 125,630 civilian structures were affected nationwide, including 100,000 residential properties.

While some buildings were completely destroyed, others sustained significant damage. Commercial centres accounted for 23,500 of the total number of impacted structures, he added.

Koulivand also said 339 medical facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health clinics and emergency stations, were struck.

Iran's Red Crescent rescue teams, aided by a search-and-rescue dog, located and extracted a citizen trapped in the rubble of a Tehran residential building after a US-Israeli aerial attack. pic.twitter.com/70YsuEPQs1 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 2, 2026

Some facilities were temporarily forced out of service, while others resumed operations immediately.

Among them, Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital was reactivated and resumed services to patients in less than 24 hours after being hit, he said.

Koulivand added that, after documenting the damage, the organisation would submit reports to international bodies to pursue legal accountability for what he described as atrocities committed by the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

He said follow-up efforts had already been carried out through the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“All documentation regarding violations of international humanitarian law has been submitted to the relevant international bodies,” Koulivand said.