Plane piloted by US Senator Tim Sheehy makes emergency landing

A plane piloted by Montana Senator Tim Sheehy and a co-pilot made an emergency landing near Ennis on Friday afternoon after experiencing a mechanical engine failure, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Authorities reported discovering “a minor fuel leak,” which was successfully contained.

According to Sheehy’s chief of staff, Mike Berg, the senator was carrying out a routine flight training exercise that he undertakes twice a year at the time of the incident.

Berg said Sheehy and his co-pilot managed to land the aircraft safely in a field following the engine failure. Neither of them sustained any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and the appropriate federal aviation authorities have been notified.