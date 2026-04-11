IBM to pay $17M in US DEI probe settlement

IBM to pay $17M in US DEI probe settlement

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IBM has agreed to pay $17 million to settle a U.S. government investigation into its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, marking a major development in the federal crackdown on corporate diversity policies.

The case was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under its newly formed Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, a unit created to examine whether DEI programs violate civil anti-fraud laws, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the settlement, IBM used internal policies such as a “diversity modifier”, which allegedly linked employee bonuses to achieving demographic targets. Authorities argued that such practices could raise legal concerns under anti-discrimination frameworks.

As part of the agreement, IBM said it has terminated or modified several programs and policies flagged in the investigation.

Despite the settlement, IBM did not admit liability. The agreement states that:

IBM does not concede any unlawful conduct

The U.S. government does not concede that its claims lack merit

This type of settlement is common in high-profile corporate cases, allowing both sides to resolve disputes without prolonged litigation.

The probe comes amid a wider push by Donald Trump and his administration to roll back DEI initiatives across both public and private sectors.

The White House has argued that some DEI programs are discriminatory or undermine merit-based systems, while civil rights advocates say such policies are essential for addressing historic inequalities affecting women and minority groups.

Recent executive actions have required federal contractors to scale back or eliminate certain DEI programs, prompting many major companies to reassess their internal policies.

This settlement is the first major resolution under the DOJ’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, signaling that:

More investigations into corporate DEI practices could follow

Companies may face increasing legal and regulatory pressure

Corporate diversity strategies in the U.S. could shift significantly

For businesses, the case highlights the growing tension between regulatory compliance and workplace diversity goals in a rapidly changing political environment.

News.Az