Man drives car into crowd, attacks people with knife in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the police, the attack was prompted by a personal conflict

A man has attacked pedestrians with a knife in the east of China late on Saturday and then crushed his vehicle into a crowd, killing two people and injuring 16 others, local police said in a statement on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The attack took place in the city of Ningbo in the eastern Zhejiang province. According to the police, the attack was prompted by a personal conflict.

The suspect, reportedly a 42-year-old man surnamed Wang, was detained later on Saturday. According to the police, the incident is under investigation.

In September, a similar attack took place in central China, when a man drove his vehicle into a crowd and then attacked people with a shovel and a knife. The attack claimed the lives of 11 people, while over 40 sustained injuries.

News.Az

News.Az