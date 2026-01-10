Yandex metrika counter

Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard

Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
A man in his 20s was killed Saturday in Uijeongbu, South Korea, after a 15-meter-wide signboard was toppled by strong winds.

The accident occurred around 2:21 p.m. local time (05:21 GMT) as the victim was walking along the street. Rescue workers found him pinned under the fallen sign, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities said wind speeds at the time reached up to 9 meters per second and are investigating the cause of the accident.


