Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
- 1045530
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/man-killed-in-south-korea-as-strong-winds-topple-signboard Copied
Photo: Reuters
A man in his 20s was killed Saturday in Uijeongbu, South Korea, after a 15-meter-wide signboard was toppled by strong winds.
The accident occurred around 2:21 p.m. local time (05:21 GMT) as the victim was walking along the street. Rescue workers found him pinned under the fallen sign, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Authorities said wind speeds at the time reached up to 9 meters per second and are investigating the cause of the accident.