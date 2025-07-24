Man United eyes £4,000 personal seat license – Doesn’t even guarantee a seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United fans could soon be paying £4,000 just for the right to buy a season ticket – and it’s causing major controversy.

As part of ambitious plans for a new £2 billion stadium, Manchester United is exploring a US-style “Personal Seat Licence” (PSL) system – a first for the Premier League. The concept, which was presented to fan focus groups earlier this month, would require supporters to pay thousands of pounds upfront simply to secure the option of purchasing a season ticket, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The idea, commonly used in the NFL and other US sports leagues, allows fans to buy a licence giving them the right to purchase a specific seat for up to 30 years. But there’s a catch: if the season ticket isn’t bought in any given year, the licence is forfeited. Essentially, fans could spend £4,000 or more and still risk losing their seat.

This system has never been used in English football – and the early reaction suggests it may not be welcomed warmly.

The proposals were shared with select fans during closed-door sessions with CSL International, a US-based consultancy group. Manchester United officials have emphasized that no decision has been made and that this is just one of several early-stage ideas being tested.

The potential introduction of PSLs comes as the club pushes ahead with transformative plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium next to Old Trafford. Designed by world-renowned architect Lord Norman Foster, the venue is part of a larger regeneration project aimed at reshaping the area around the Stretford End.

However, the proposed site – which includes the Freightliner Terminal – remains under negotiation, adding complexity to the timeline. United is targeting the 2031–32 season for the stadium’s grand opening and is hopeful it could host the final of the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

While government support is being sought for infrastructure, the club intends to raise the stadium funding independently. PSLs could play a key role in that strategy, particularly among the corporate and premium seating categories.

Currently, season ticket prices at Old Trafford range from £608 to £1,121 for adults – already a 5% increase from last season. For most fans, the prospect of paying £4,000 on top of that is daunting.

In the US, PSLs are widespread and often far more expensive. At Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, PSLs can cost up to £60,000. At the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – owned by Arsenal stakeholder Stan Kroenke – prices reached a staggering £166,000.

In Europe, seat licences have been limited to VIP and high-net-worth clientele. Barcelona and Real Madrid have successfully raised millions by selling PSLs in hospitality areas, but such models have not been extended to general admission seating.

Manchester United has stated that a broader fan survey will be conducted to assess reaction and gather feedback before any steps are taken. Internal sources emphasize that the PSL proposal remains hypothetical, one of many options under discussion as the club plans for its long-term future.

With around 20% of the proposed new stadium expected to be allocated to corporate offerings, PSLs could be introduced in limited areas first. But as fans grapple with rising prices and growing commercialization, the idea of paying thousands without a guaranteed seat is likely to remain highly contentious.

